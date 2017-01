Dec 28 Russia's Sistema says:

* Announces the sale of oil services firm Targin to Russia's Rosneft for up to 4.1 billion roubles ($68 million), with the possibility of revising the sale price following the completion of due diligence;

* Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, which is seeking to expand its oil servicing business, announced the deal on Monday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)