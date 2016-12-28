Strong company updates seen supporting stocks. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Jan 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Dec 28 New York State Department Of Financial Services(DFS):
* Gov Cuomo announces new health insurance reforms to combat heroin & opioid abuse take effect Jan 1
* new health insurance reforms include ending prior authorization requirements for individuals eligible to receive treatment
LONDON, Jan 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Korean banks to perform slightly better in 2017 than last year, but they face higher uncertainty amid domestic political instability and risks stemming from corporate restructuring. Furthermore, a bank resolution framework that is likely to be introduced in 2017 could lead to a reduction in implicit government support, and may result in negative rating action for some commer
* Dec quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.53 billion rupees year ago