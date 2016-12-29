Dec 29 Unified Messaging Systems ASA :

* Announces successful completion of its Initial Public Offering

* First day of trading in company's shares on Oslo Axess will be Jan. 6, 2017

* Will issue 50 million new shares at offer price of 1.25 Norwegian crown per offer share in connection with offering, raising gross proceeds of 62.5 million crowns ($7.2 million)

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay debt, for research and development purposes and to contribute to a positive equity for company and strengthen financial position of company

