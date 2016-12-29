US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 29 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces completion of phase 2 study of jbt-101 (resunab) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Corbus pharmaceuticals holdings inc - topline data on track to be reported in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited