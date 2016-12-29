BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
Dec 29 Pultegroup Inc :
* Pultegroup inc - amendment increases maximum aggregate commitment amount from $300 million to $360 million from december 27, 2016 through january 12, 2017
* Pultegroup inc - unit entered into fourth amendment to its amended and restated master repurchase agreement with comerica bank Source text bit.ly/2hzeZTg Further company coverage:
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK