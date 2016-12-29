BRIEF-Positive topline results show Eisai's Lenvatinib meets primary endpoint
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
Dec 29 Yiaco Medical Company
* Signs agreement to sell 20.9 percent stake in Al Salam Hospital Company for 20 million dinars
* Expects 7.8 million dinars gain from sale of stake in Al Salam Hospital Company Source: (bit.ly/2ib4Hb0) Further company coverage: )
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia