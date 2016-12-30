UPDATE 1-Siemens to pick banks for blockbuster Healthineers listing - sources
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
Dec 30 Jounce Therapeutics Inc:
* files for an IPO of upto $75 million - SEC Filing
* Says applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JNCE."
* J.P. Morgan, Cowen And Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird are underwriters to the IPO
* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2ifBfk8
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organise a stock market listing of its healthcare business, three people close to the matter said.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock