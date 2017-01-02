Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 2 Orange Egypt for Telecommunications Sae
* Court orders co to pay EGP 49 million as compensation to Telecom Egypt for losses on international call transfer
* To appeal against court ruling of paying EGP 49 million to Telecom Egypt Source: (bit.ly/2iY5oph) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)