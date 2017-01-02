Jan 2 Serodus ASA :

* Says primary endpoint reached by SER150 Phase 2a study in Diabetic Nephropathy

* No safety issues were identified in Phase 2a study of SER150 in patients with Diabetic Nephropathy, and that strong trend towards reduced protein excretion in urine was observed

