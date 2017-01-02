BRIEF-Adocia, given its cash position, clarifies that no capital increase is being considered

* Given its 58 million euros ($62.2 million) cash position at beginning of 2017 and current market conditions, Adocia would like to clarify that no capital increase is being considered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)