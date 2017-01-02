BRIEF-Nanorepro FY sales up at approx. 1.55 mln euros
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year
Jan 2 Istreet Network Ltd :
* says Mangal Keshav Capital cuts stake in co by 2.11 percent to 5.52 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2hJIyjj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year
* Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016 is negative 1.8 million Norwegian crowns ($215,246.64), compared to positive 4.3 million crowns in same quarter of 2015
* Given its 58 million euros ($62.2 million) cash position at beginning of 2017 and current market conditions, Adocia would like to clarify that no capital increase is being considered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)