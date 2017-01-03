Jan 3 Murray River Organics Ltd :

* Murray river organics ltd - notes level of investment market demand and pre-ipo support for shareholding in company

* Murray river organics ltd - "sales to China for fy17 (profroma) are forecast to be below 2% of total sales"

* Murray river organics - company does sell to markets outside of Australia; majority of its sales to markets outside australia are priced in australian dollars

* Murray river organics - Recent weakness in Australian dollar does not detrimentally impact profitability of sales co makes to markets outside of Australia