Jan 3 Suven Life Sciences Ltd

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says "Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in Eurasia and Norway

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd - products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase-I or phase-II

* Suven Life Sciences - grant of patents corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCES) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says patents are valid through 2032 and 2025 respectively Source text - (bit.ly/2hJiuBA) Further company coverage: