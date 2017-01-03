BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Suven Life Sciences Ltd
* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says "Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in Eurasia and Norway
* Suven Life Sciences Ltd - products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase-I or phase-II
* Suven Life Sciences - grant of patents corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCES) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases
* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says patents are valid through 2032 and 2025 respectively Source text - (bit.ly/2hJiuBA) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017