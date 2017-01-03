BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Nevsun Resources Ltd :
* Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan
* Nevsun resources Ltd says plans to launch an international CEO search in 2017 in anticipation of Cliff Davis' planned retirement
* Nevsun resources Ltd says president and Chief Executive Officer, Cliff Davis, has advised he will be retiring during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.