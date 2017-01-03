Jan 3 Nevsun Resources Ltd :

* Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan

* Nevsun resources Ltd says plans to launch an international CEO search in 2017 in anticipation of Cliff Davis' planned retirement

* Nevsun resources Ltd says president and Chief Executive Officer, Cliff Davis, has advised he will be retiring during 2017