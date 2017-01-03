BRIEF-Aurora Spine announces new CFO
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017
Jan 3 AB Science SA :
* AB Science announces that new preclinical data demonstrate that Masitinib has an unexpected protective effect on muscles and nerves in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease
* These new data, presented at the 27th International Symposium on ALS/MND, in Ireland, have a robust pharmacological justification to the positive results of the interim analysis of the recently published Phase 3 study
* Says the Japanese patent authorities has decided to approve the companys patent application comprising the nanoparticles that are the foundation of the SpagoPix project
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.