Jan 3 AB Science SA :

* AB Science announces that new preclinical data demonstrate that Masitinib has an unexpected protective effect on muscles and nerves in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease

* These new data, presented at the 27th International Symposium on ALS/MND, in Ireland, have a robust pharmacological justification to the positive results of the interim analysis of the recently published Phase 3 study