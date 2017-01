Jan 4 Rocket Fuel Inc

* Rocket Fuel - on Dec 29, 2016, co entered into fifth amendment to its second amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement - sec filing

* Rocket Fuel - fifth amendment changed minimum ebitda covenant, provide co maintain ebitda for trailing 12 months ending Dec 31, 2016 of not less than $10 million