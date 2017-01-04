Jan 4 Wendel SE :
* Wendel signed an agreement whereby capital group private
markets, an experienced emerging markets private equity group
and part of capital group companies
* Upon completion, capital group private markets will hold a
significant minority stake of 35 pct in Tsebo
* Capital group private markets will make its investment
through CIPEF VI, a $3 billion fund focused on building a
diversified global emerging markets private equity portfolio
* Wendel and capital group private markets will continue to
support Tsebo's acquisition strategy through additional
investments, if necessary
