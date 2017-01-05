BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 5 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :
* Refers to articles in WSJ and Bloomberg on 5 Jan in relation to independent strategic review of options available for business
* Company is in preliminary discussions with various parties in connection with a possible sale of company
* No definitive transaction has been entered into by company with any party
* Co is not aware of any information not previously announced which might explain unusual movements in shares of co today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S