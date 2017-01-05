Jan 5 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :

* Refers to articles in WSJ and Bloomberg on 5 Jan in relation to independent strategic review of options available for business

* Company is in preliminary discussions with various parties in connection with a possible sale of company

* No definitive transaction has been entered into by company with any party

* Co is not aware of any information not previously announced which might explain unusual movements in shares of co today