Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Jaguar Mining Inc :
* Sees announce successful recommissioning of mill #3 at its turmalina gold mine in minas gerais, brazil
* Jaguar mining inc- mill #3 at turmalina gold minehas an estimated installed capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day or 580,000 tonnes per year
* Jaguar mining inc- turmalina is expected to process 533,000 tonnes of ore in 2017
* Jaguar mining inc- currently mill #1 and mill #2 at turmalina have been taken off-line for maintenance and will be kept on standby mode
* Jaguar mining inc- expect that increase in process tonnage and lower operating costs for mill #3 will positively impact turmalina's unitary costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S