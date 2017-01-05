BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
Jan 5 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities
* Conterno to assume additional geographic responsibilities
* Zulueta to lead international business
* Christi shaw has been hired to lead company's bio-medicines business beginning April 3
* Lilly's current emerging markets business will combine with europe to form Lilly International
* Diabetes, oncology, bio-medicines human pharmaceutical therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility for products in China
* Conterno to assume Lilly USA leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings