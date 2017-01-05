BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Jan 5 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to purchase craftsman brand from sears holdings
* Sears Holdings Corp - agreement consists of $525 million cash payment at closing
* EPS accretion to Stanley Black & Decker, excluding charges, of approximately $0.10-$0.15 per share in year one
* Sears Holdings Corp - agreement consists of payment of $250 million at end of year three
* Existing sales of Craftsman products outside Sears Holdings and Sears Hometown distribution channels, which will be assumed immediately
* Sears Holdings Corp -EPS accretion to Stanley Black & Decker increasing to about $0.35-$0.45 by year five and to approximately $0.70-$0.80 by year ten
* Sears Holdings Corp - agreement consists of annual payments to co of between 2.5% and 3.5% on new Stanley Black & Decker sales of Craftsman products
* Transaction was approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Sears Holdings Corp - net present value of all cash payments in deal is approximately $900 million
* Sears Holdings Corp - license granted to Sears Holdings will be royalty-free for 15 years, then 3% thereafter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
