Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - intends to pursue Sjögren's syndrome as second indication for its lead drug candidate HCDR1
* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - a patent application has been filed with U.S. Patent and trademark office for HCDR1 in treatment of Sjögren's syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S