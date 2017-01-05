Jan 5 X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - intends to pursue Sjögren's syndrome as second indication for its lead drug candidate HCDR1

* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - a patent application has been filed with U.S. Patent and trademark office for HCDR1 in treatment of Sjögren's syndrome