UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
Jan 5 Tandy Leather Factory Inc -
* Dec. retail same store sales up 3%; wholesale same store sales down 3%; international same store sales up 7%
* Will no longer report monthly sales
* Sales for month of December were $9.3 million, up 2% compared to December 2015 sales of $9.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.