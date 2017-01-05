BRIEF-Lease IT signs project backup finance contract worth 135 mln baht
Says contract value is 135 million baht
Jan 5 Strategic Investments A/S :
* Expects in 2017 to achieve result that is in accordance with its long-term objective of average annual return of 15 percent before tax
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S