BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces common stock offering
* Mercury Systems Inc - intends to offer, 5 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an underwritten public offering
Jan 6 Aileron Therapeutics Inc :
* Says sold upto $30.1 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $40 million Source text - bit.ly/2iJYaED
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.