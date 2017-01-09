Jan 9 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - 2016 total revenues are expected to be approximately $146 million

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - 2017 total revenues are expected to be between $165 million and $175 million

* FY2016 revenue view $147.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S