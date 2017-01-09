Jan 9 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Syros Pharmaceuticals announces 2017 strategic priorities
and goals
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - initial data readout from
ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 expected in fall of
2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - SY-1365 expected to advance
into phase 1 clinical trial in first half of 2017
* Syros - ending year with over $83 million in cash which
will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital
expenditure requirements into mid-2018
* Syros Pharmaceuticals sees advancing at least one of
company's four preclinical programs to support an IND filing in
2019
