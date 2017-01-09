Jan 9 Golub Capital BDC Inc :

* Golub Capital BDC Inc - originated $113.6 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended December 31, 2016

* Golub Capital BDC- total investments at fair value estimated to have increased by about 2.1%, or $35.5 million, during three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2iaosfl) Further company coverage: