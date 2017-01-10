BRIEF-Northeast Pharma expects to return to profit in 2016
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 10-25 million yuan in 2016 versus net loss of 384.4 million yuan ($55.89 million) year ago
Jan 10 Bioinvent International
* Bioinvent's collaboration partner ThromboGenics initiates phase II study with the drug candidate THR-317
* Says first results are expected during the first quarter of 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 67.4 million yuan
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent