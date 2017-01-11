BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 11 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :
* Sees 2017 segment operating income growth in mid-single digit range - Conf call
* Recent increases in commodity prices will be an about 20 percent headwind to 2017 raw material costs
* Expect stronger dollar to continue to be a headwind in 2017
* "We need our Mexico plant"; start up plan for Mexico plant is on track Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing