CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as Trump revives Keystone XL pipeline

(Adds broker comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3161, or 75.98 U.S. cents * Loonie's close is strongest since Jan. 17 * Bond prices lower across yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Jan 24 The Canadian dollar hit its strongest close in a week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting the Keystone XL pipeline back in play. "That last bastion of dollar bulls got