BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to open a mall under Lalaport brand in Taiwan- Nikkei
Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd to open a mall under its Lalaport brand in Taiwan in 2021- Nikkei
Jan 12 Csc Financial Co Ltd
* proposes to issue 2017 securities company short-term corporate bonds
size of issuance will be no more than rmb3 billion.
* UMB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $42.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share and record full-year 2016 net income of $158.8 million
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement