Jan 12 B P Capital Ltd

B. P. Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the scheme of arrangement for Amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited with B.P. Capital Limited.