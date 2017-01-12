BRIEF-Bellevue Group sees FY 2016 group profit before tax of almost CHF 1 mln
* Based on preliminary consolidated results, group profit before tax for 2016 fiscal year is expected to amount to almost 1 million Swiss francs ($1.00 million)
Jan 12 B P Capital Ltd
* B P Capital says to consider and approve scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited Source text: [B. P. Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the scheme of arrangement for Amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited with B.P. Capital Limited.] Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.'s (Millennium bcp) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation follows the bank's announcement on 9 January that it intends to raise EUR1.33bn capital through a rights i
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Banco Santander has mandated banks for an inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue, according to a lead.