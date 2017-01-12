BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
Jan 12 MagneGas Corp
* MagneGas receives final progress payment from gasification system sale to Gulf Coast Industrial Gas Company
* Pursuant to terms of gasifier purchase agreement, company has received a total of $775,000 towards construction of system
* Macy's expands fitness brand to men with ID ideology
* Verizon announces private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors