BRIEF-Sparta prelim FY net profit of approx EUR 5.6 mln
* Prelim FY net profit of approx 5.6 million euros ($6.01 million)(prior year 10.2 million euros). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13 Bubs Australia Ltd
* Retirement of chairperson
* Alan Van Noort has retired as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $9.1 trillion as of Dec. 29, 2016 on a stronger dollar even as long-dated European and Japanese sovereign debt yields changed little, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Germany's finance minister on Wednesday warned Britain against trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union, saying any such attempt would go "awry".