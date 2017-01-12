BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Ryerson Holding Corp :
* Ryerson Holding Corp - anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 due to fewer shipping days
* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects q4 2016 net loss attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $14 million to $11 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in range of $33 million to $36 million for q4 of 2016
* Ryerson Holding Corp - "current supply side conditions are favorable when viewed against year ago period"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2jBnppJ) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.