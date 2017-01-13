BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
Jan 13 Regent Pacific Group :
* Disposal of shares in Condor Gold Plc
* Deal for aggregate amount of cash consideration of approximately GBP 2.1 million
* Condor disposal has provided company with total gross proceeds (before expenses) of approximately GBP 2.07 million
* During period from 6 to 12 January 2017, it disposed of an aggregate of 4 million Condor shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 fourth quarter results including 19 pct increase in net income
* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016