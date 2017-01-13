Jan 13 Regent Pacific Group :

* Disposal of shares in Condor Gold Plc

* Deal for aggregate amount of cash consideration of approximately GBP 2.1 million

* Condor disposal has provided company with total gross proceeds (before expenses) of approximately GBP 2.07 million

* During period from 6 to 12 January 2017, it disposed of an aggregate of 4 million Condor shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: