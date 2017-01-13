BRIEF-Bombardier Inc's Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
Jan 13 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Chairman and CEO Alex A. Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation was $46.4 million - SEC filing
* Johnson Controls CEO Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation includes $27 million related to stock/unit awards Source text (bit.ly/2ilsyWP) Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S