BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Eminence Capital LP:
* Eminence Capital LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in lennar corp as of january 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jFYn8T) Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48