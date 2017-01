Jan 16 Kivalliq Energy Corp -

* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio

* Will receive C$2.1 by issuing up to an aggregate of 25,925,000 units, at price of C$0.08 per unit

* Says net proceeds will be used to fund exploration and property costs at Kivalliq's projects in Canada