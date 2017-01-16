Jan 16 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :

* Turquoise Hill announces fourth quarter 2016 production

* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter

* Says Oyu Tolgoi is well-positioned to sustain 2017 grade challenges

* Copper production in Q4'16 was broadly consistent with Q3'16

* Q4'16 gold production increased 32.4% over Q3'16 due to final processing of Phase 2 ore

* Oyu Tolgoi sees to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017

* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017