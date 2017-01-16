UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 16 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :
* Turquoise Hill announces fourth quarter 2016 production
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Says Oyu Tolgoi is well-positioned to sustain 2017 grade challenges
* Copper production in Q4'16 was broadly consistent with Q3'16
* Q4'16 gold production increased 32.4% over Q3'16 due to final processing of Phase 2 ore
* Oyu Tolgoi sees to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017
* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr