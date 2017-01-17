BRIEF-Southwest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
Jan 17 Securities and Investment Co Bscc :
* Enters into strategic partnership with Trucial Investment Partners for $50 million US real estate fund
* Co and Trucial Investment Co to manage Sico Trucial US Real Estate Income Fund which is to be launched in Q2, 2017 Source:(bit.ly/2jjo9kt) Further company coverage:
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 The Canadian and U.S. judges overseeing Nortel Networks' 2009 bankruptcy proceeding said on Tuesday they would approve the plan by the former telecommunications company to repay its creditors, clearing the way for more than $7 billion to be distributed. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: