BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Lithium Americas Corp :
* Lithium Americas announces us$174 million strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng agreed to financing terms in exchange for 19.9% of outstanding common shares of lithium Americas pro-forma
* Lithium Americas Corp - Ganfeng has agreed to purchase, by way of a private placement, 75 million common shares at a price of c$0.85 per common share
* Lithium Americas Corp -following close of private placement, Ganfeng will own approximately 19.9% of company's issued and outstanding common shares
* Lithium Americas Corp- proceeds of private placement will be used to further advance company's Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project
* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng also agreed to financing terms in exchange for right to buy portion of lithium carbonate production from cauchari-olaroz project
* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng also agreed to financing terms in exchange for us$125 million project debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.