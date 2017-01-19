Jan 19 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Solid cash position of 24.7 million euros at Dec. 31, 2016

* In line with expectations, Cerenis Therapeutics did not generate revenues over Q4, company is aligned with its expected cash position in order to support its research and development activities

* Company expects to report carat study results by end of 2017 Q1

* Received FDA ind approval to begin studies with CER-209 in nafld and nash, plans to begin enrollment in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)