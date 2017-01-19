CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 Homestreet Inc
* Homestreet Inc - has finalized a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19, 2017
* In connection with settlement agreement, Homestreet paid SEC a penalty of $500,000
* Homestreet - Settlement relates to errors in co's fair value hedge accounting for 20 commercial real estate loans, swaps originated between 2006-2008
* Homestreet Inc - Homestreet's treasurer and chief investment officer also entered into a separate settlement agreement with SEC on January 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses