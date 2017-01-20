BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford -for year ended December 31, 2016, expect to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of approximately $3.0 billion related to our pension plans and opeb plans
* Ford Motor Co- continue to expect to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion for total company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016
* Ford Motor Co - because remeasurement loss is a special item, it will not impact 2016 total company adjusted pre-tax profit or adjusted earnings per share
* Ford Motor Co- on an after-tax basis, remeasurement loss will reduce full-year net income by about $2.0 billion in 2016
* Ford -including impact of remeasurement loss, expect underfunded status at 2016 end for pension plans and opeb plans to be about $8.9 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively Source text: (bit.ly/2k82QBw) Further company coverage:
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.