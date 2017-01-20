BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Perry Ellis International Inc :
* Perry Ellis international enters into distribution agreements for Nike Swim in Latin America
* Perry Ellis -entered into Nike swim distribution agreements in Latin America with R1 sports LTDA in Brazil, Uldin SA in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
