Jan 20 Artesian Resources Corp

* Artesian Resources Corp - on Jan 18, co's unit and CoBank, ACB entered into bond purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Artesian Resources says bond purchase agreement relating to issue, sale by co to CoBank of $40 million first mortgage bond, series T due dec 20, 2036

* Artesian Resources Corp - proceeds from sale of bond will be use to prepay indebtedness of company under 2 existing first mortgage bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: