EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Albert David Ltd
* Says appointed Tarminder Singh Parmar as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from January 24, 2017, in place of H. P. Kabra
* Says H. P. Kabra will continue as wholetime director of the company. Source text:bit.ly/2jXhtvb Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: