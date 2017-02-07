Feb 7 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Sees Q1 ASMS up 15.2 percent YOY, 2017 ASMS up about 18.5 percent YOY

* Sees Full Year 2017 gross capital expenditures $782 million

* Sees Q1 Adjusted Operating Expense Ex-Fuel Per ASM flat to up 1%, flat to down 1% in FY 2017

* Spirit airlines - Preliminary Jan load factor 78.2 % versus 81.7 % ; Preliminary Jan RPMS 1.82 billion, up 9.9 percent; Preliminary Jan ASMS 2.33 billion, up 14.8 percent