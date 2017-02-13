Feb 13 Akebia Therapeutics Inc -
* Will pay Janssen $1.0 million in cash to access their
collection of hundreds of HIF-targeted compounds, associated
intellectual property
* Co obtains worldwide rights to akb-5169, a non-absorbed
oral HIF stabilizer in preclinical development for treatment of
IBD
* Johnson & Johnson innovation has opportunity to take
ownership interest in co through common stock purchase warrant
issued by co to JJDC
* JJDC can take ownership interest in co through common
stock purchase warrant issued by co to JJDC for 509,611 shares
of co's common stock
* Warrant exercisable by JJDC, in whole or in part, at any
time prior to 5th anniversary of date of issuance with payment
to co of up to $5 million
